Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 19,731 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 910,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,731 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $99,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

SBUX opened at $111.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.73. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.