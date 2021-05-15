Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Zoetis worth $56,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.31 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

