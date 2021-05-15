Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,520 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $51,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,514,761,000 after buying an additional 75,436 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,961,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $852,020,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,827,000 after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $38,077,471. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $12.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $833.38. 362,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,251. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $511.19 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $808.46 and its 200-day moving average is $769.37.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

