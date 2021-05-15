NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup reiterated a top pick rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 187 ($2.44).

LON NWG opened at GBX 193.05 ($2.52) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 196.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 171.80. The company has a market cap of £22.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.16. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 208.30 ($2.72).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.86%.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray acquired 95,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £187,311.54 ($244,723.73). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 95,234 shares of company stock valued at $18,761,208.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

