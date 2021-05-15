nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Raised to “Buy” at Gabelli

Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. nCino presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.63.

Get nCino alerts:

NCNO stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,712. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.36.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nCino news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,823,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,718.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $22,743,705.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at $88,626,070.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,171 shares of company stock valued at $27,500,036 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 3,418.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.