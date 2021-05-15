Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) Insider Peter James Purchases 57,500 Shares

Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) insider Peter James bought 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.76 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of A$100,912.50 ($72,080.36).

Peter James also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nearmap alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Peter James sold 382,075 shares of Nearmap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.12 ($1.51), for a total value of A$809,999.00 ($578,570.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08.

Nearmap Company Profile

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Nearmap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nearmap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.