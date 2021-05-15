Needham & Company LLC Increases Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target to $22.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.95% from the company’s previous close.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

GDYN stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,208.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,057.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,062 shares of company stock valued at $294,933 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,879,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,744,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after buying an additional 744,600 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1,907.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 781,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 742,318 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,469,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares during the period. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.