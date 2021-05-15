Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Announces Earnings Results

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.14, reports. The firm had revenue of C$165.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$154.53 million.

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock traded up C$0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$18.91. 134,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,758. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of C$7.03 and a 52-week high of C$21.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$708.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEO. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark upped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

