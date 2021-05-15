Neo Reaches Market Cap of $6.60 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion and $1.12 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $93.51 or 0.00197509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00094541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.51 or 0.00522804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00089091 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019906 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.00234456 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

