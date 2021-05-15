Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $11.21. 161,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,465. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.47 million, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $30,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,073,097.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $71,531.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,697 shares of company stock valued at $338,022. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NLTX shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

