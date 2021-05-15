New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Price Up 8.1% on Insider Buying Activity

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) rose 8.1% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $40.29 and last traded at $40.20. Approximately 1,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 528,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

Specifically, Director John J. Mack bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

NFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.82.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,928,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 73,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

