New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 434,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 5,005,106 shares.The stock last traded at $11.45 and had previously closed at $11.21.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYCB. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.82.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,076,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,441,000 after acquiring an additional 181,841 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 273,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $74,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

