Newmont (NYSE:NEM) & NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Critical Analysis

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Newmont alerts:

This table compares Newmont and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont 23.19% 7.37% 4.22% NextSource Materials N/A N/A -188.63%

Risk and Volatility

Newmont has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Newmont and NextSource Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont 0 4 9 0 2.69 NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newmont presently has a consensus target price of $72.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.23%. Given Newmont’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Newmont is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Newmont and NextSource Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont $9.74 billion 5.82 $2.81 billion $1.32 53.60 NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

Newmont has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Newmont shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Newmont shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Newmont beats NextSource Materials on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. It also holds 100% interest in the Green Giant Vanadium Project situated in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar; and Sagar property that includes 184 claims covering a total area of 8,539.58 hectares situated in the Labrador Trough Region, Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.