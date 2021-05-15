NEXT.coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,425.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,263.84 or 0.02557075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.43 or 0.00678660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00068641 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000878 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003543 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

