NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. NextDecade has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $5.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

