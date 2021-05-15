NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NEX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.44.

NYSE NEX traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. 2,474,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,200. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $995.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.52. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.