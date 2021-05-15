Nicholas Melhuish Purchases 839 Shares of Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) Stock

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) insider Nicholas Melhuish bought 839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,184 ($15.47) per share, with a total value of £9,933.76 ($12,978.52).

Shares of LON MYI opened at GBX 1,196 ($15.63) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,208.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,127.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84. Murray International Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 904 ($11.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,240 ($16.20).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.49%.

Murray International Trust Company Profile

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

