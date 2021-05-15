Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Down 6.6%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s stock price fell 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.74. 269,972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,615,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKLA. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Get Nikola alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. Equities research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $48,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nikola by 786.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Nikola by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nikola by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.