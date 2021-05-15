NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,003,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.51% of NiSource worth $48,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 99.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 75,195 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,924 shares of company stock worth $293,350. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.