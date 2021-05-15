NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.320-1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.75. 2,205,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,135. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.20.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,924 shares of company stock valued at $293,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.