Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Major Shareholder Sells $22,738.80 in Stock

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) major shareholder Robert P. Stiller sold 56,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $22,738.80. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Noble Roman’s stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Noble Roman’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

