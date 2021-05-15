Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NOK. DZ Bank raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. SEB Equity Research raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get Nokia alerts:

Shares of NOK opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. Nokia has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 119,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nokia by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 485,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 32,348 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nokia by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after buying an additional 8,462,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,430,000. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.