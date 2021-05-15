noob.finance Trading 14.9% Higher This Week ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One noob.finance coin can now be purchased for about $2.80 or 0.00005647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. noob.finance has a market capitalization of $61,326.56 and $140.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, noob.finance has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00098068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $295.95 or 0.00596199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.19 or 0.00244138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $603.26 or 0.01215275 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $609.28 or 0.01227398 BTC.

About noob.finance

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. The official website for noob.finance is noob.finance. noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance.

noob.finance Coin Trading

