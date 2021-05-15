Nord/LB Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €40.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.91 ($38.72).

G1A stock opened at €35.83 ($42.15) on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a 1 year high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.85.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

