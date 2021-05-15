Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NPIFF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of Northland Power from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Northland Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Northland Power from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.45.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,508. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.28. Northland Power has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $41.06.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.