Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given a C$56.00 Price Target at CSFB

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) has been assigned a C$56.00 price objective by research analysts at CSFB in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.02.

Shares of NPI opened at C$38.36 on Thursday. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$29.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.86. The company has a market cap of C$8.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$516.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.7699999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

