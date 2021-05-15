Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NPI has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Northland Power has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.02.

TSE:NPI opened at C$38.36 on Friday. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$29.51 and a 12 month high of C$51.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87. The company has a market cap of C$8.64 billion and a PE ratio of 21.95.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$516.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.7699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.65%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

