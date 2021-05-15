Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.70 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will announce $8.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.87 billion and the lowest is $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $8.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $35.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.49 billion to $35.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $37.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.09 billion to $38.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.46.

NYSE:NOC traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $371.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,904. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $378.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In related news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,381. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

