Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.400-2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.60.

NYSE:NWN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.67. 154,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,837. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.22.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.67%.

In related news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $28,938.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,636.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $81,648.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,631 shares of company stock worth $183,081 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

