NorthWestern Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NorthWestern in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NWE. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $65.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average is $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $70.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 72.51%.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at $267,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $164,659.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,301 shares of company stock worth $1,565,326. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in NorthWestern by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

