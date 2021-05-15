Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.640-0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $84 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.38 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.81. 127,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,899. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.06. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.08.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

