Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $6,372,108.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,517,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,164,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,695,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

