NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Receives $17.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

NCNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NuCana during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NuCana by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 92,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 34,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNA opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $142.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.92. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

