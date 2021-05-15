Numeraire 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $27.07 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $270.16 million and $27.07 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire coin can now be purchased for about $54.67 or 0.00115253 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Numeraire Coin Profile

Numeraire (NMR) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,941,350 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

