Numis Securities Boosts Elementis (LON:ELM) Price Target to GBX 160

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Numis Securities from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “add” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Elementis stock opened at GBX 147.30 ($1.92) on Thursday. Elementis has a 12-month low of GBX 57.10 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 165.78 ($2.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £855.52 million and a P/E ratio of -17.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 134.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 119.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.24.

In related news, insider Paul Waterman sold 49,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total value of £65,184.29 ($85,163.69). Also, insider Christine Soden bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £24,200 ($31,617.45).

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

