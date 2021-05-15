NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Raised to $74.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.80.

NUVA opened at $69.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in NuVasive by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NuVasive by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $1,062,000.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

