Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.64). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nuvation Bio.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of NUVB stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.19. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $15.07.

In other news, Director Oleg Nodelman bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at $82,384,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth about $4,964,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,554,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,239,000.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvation Bio (NUVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.