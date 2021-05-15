Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvation Bio Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates for unmet needs in oncology. Nuvation Bio Inc., formerly known as Panacea Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

NUVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuvation Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.40.

NYSE:NUVB opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19. Nuvation Bio has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $15.07.

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Oleg Nodelman acquired 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $1,262,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

