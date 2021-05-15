nVent Electric plc (NVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

nVent Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.62. 587,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,748. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.03 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

