nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

nVent Electric has a payout ratio of 40.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.62. 587,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,748. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.03 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,776.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.