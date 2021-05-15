Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 60,221 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 973.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,221 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.08% of STERIS worth $12,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.80.

Shares of STE opened at $197.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $216.74.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

