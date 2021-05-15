Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys 509,596 Shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) by 709.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 581,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,596 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Oyster Point Pharma were worth $10,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 350,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 68,219 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,300,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $425.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -0.38. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $33.60.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.18. Equities analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

