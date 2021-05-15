Oak Ridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 431.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,137 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,091 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Shares of TGT opened at $211.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $114.23 and a twelve month high of $217.39. The company has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

