Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 673.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 762,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 663,542 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.74% of Insmed worth $25,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INSM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 450,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after buying an additional 245,599 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Insmed stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.43. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. Insmed’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,833,736.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

