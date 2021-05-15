Oak Ridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 973.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,708 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $18,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,909 shares of company stock worth $28,602,310. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $329.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.88 and a twelve month high of $349.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

