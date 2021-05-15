Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Griffin Myers Sells 109,400 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $6,012,624.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48 shares in the company, valued at $2,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.54.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

