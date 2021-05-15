Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.11). Occidental Petroleum reported earnings of ($1.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Shares of OXY opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,782 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,429,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 201.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,120,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after buying an additional 748,325 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,469,000. Finally, Arctis Global LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,511,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

