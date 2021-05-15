Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.30 Per Share

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3) announced a dividend on Friday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Octopus Apollo VCT’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Octopus Apollo VCT stock opened at GBX 47.60 ($0.62) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 44.31. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 48.60 ($0.63). The firm has a market cap of £201.86 million and a PE ratio of 29.75.

Get Octopus Apollo VCT alerts:

In other news, insider Murray Steele bought 20,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £10,729.32 ($14,017.93).

About Octopus Apollo VCT

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.