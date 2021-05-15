Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OCGN. HC Wainwright raised Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Ocugen from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). On average, analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 195,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $2,788,320.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $329,001.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 696,607 shares of company stock worth $8,644,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth about $94,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

