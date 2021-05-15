Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Omega Flex during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Omega Flex by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Omega Flex during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Omega Flex during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

In other news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 34,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,000,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,508,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $3,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 844,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,577,937. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $154.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.57 and a beta of 0.51. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.33 and a 1 year high of $193.60.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.63 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 17.60%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.